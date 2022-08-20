Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 20, 2022 2:23 pm
 The Police Department of Donetsk Oblast reported that Russian forces had fired upon 11 cities and towns, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka, launching airstrikes and shelling the region with barrages of Uragan rounds. The police said that 18 civilian infrastructures were either destroyed or damaged, which included 10 residential buildings, a playground, a dormitory, and a plant. The exact numbers of casualties were not included in the report.

