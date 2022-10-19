Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Police: Bodies of 5 children exhumed in liberated Lyman in Donetsk Oblast

October 18, 2022 4:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Authorities have exhumed the bodies of four children at a mass burial site in liberated Lyman, as well as the body of one more boy buried by his mother in her yard, Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast reports. According to preliminary information, they all died from shrapnel wounds after Russian strikes.

On Oct. 17, Ukrainian authorities reported that they had exhumed 187 bodies at a mass burial site in Lyman, only 35 of which were soldiers.

