Police: 187 bodies exhumed at mass burial site in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
October 17, 2022 8:13 pm
Oleksandra Havrylko, a spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast police, said that 35 of the exhumed bodies are soldiers, and the rest are civilians. Some were killed by explosions but others could have been murdered, she said. The exhumation work is still ongoing; about 40 graves remain unexamined. Those buried at the site were killed during the Russian occupation of Lyman before it was liberated by Ukrainian troops in early October.
