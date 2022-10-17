Police: Another Russian torture chamber discovered in Kharkiv Oblast.
October 4, 2022 11:13 pm
Russian troops tortured locals, veterans, and soldiers in a basement in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Kharkiv Oblast, before it was liberated by Ukrainian troops, Sergiy Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department, said on Facebook. The police found a dildo, a box of torn-out dentures, wires, and ropes, he said.
