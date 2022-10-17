Poland, Baltic states reportedly close borders for Russian tourists on Sept. 19.
September 18, 2022 10:32 pm
Kristi Raik, director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute, tweeted that Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania would temporarily restrict Russian citizens holding EU visas from entry due to security threats amid Russia's war against Ukraine. According to Raik, only some categories – family members and holders of EU residence permits – will be able to enter the countries.
