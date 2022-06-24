Podoliak dismisses allegations about poisoning of Ukraine's negotiators.
March 28, 2022 8:13 pm
The Wall Street Journal reported that three participants of the Ukraine-Russia talks on March 3 in Belarus had experienced symptoms of suspected poisoning. They include two Ukrainians and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. In a comment to Hromadske news outlet, Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to presidential administration, dismissed the allegation as "speculation," adding that all Ukrainian negotiators "are working as usual."