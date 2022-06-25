Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalPew Research Center: Perception of Putin lowest in 20 years.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 2:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Pew Research Center, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest report published on June 22 that only 9% of respondents have confidence in Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin "to do the right thing in world affairs." Across 18 polled nations, a median of 90% say they do not have confidence in Putin. At the same time,  median of 85% across 18 countries express an unfavorable opinion of Russia, with majorities in most nations saying they have a very unfavorable opinion of the country. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok