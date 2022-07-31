Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPentagon: US to supply NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

July 30, 2022 11:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"I do not have the detailed information on the specifics of the contracting process but we are already in the process of procuring the system," a senior U.S. defense official said. The date of the delivery was not disclosed. NASAMS surface-to-air missiles can hit targets at a range of up to 180 kilometers and at a height of up to 21 kilometers.

