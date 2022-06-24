Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPentagon: Putin two weeks behind plans in Donbas and southern Ukraine.

May 11, 2022 3:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said at a closed briefing for journalists on May 10 that Russia's current position is about two weeks behind schedule of "what [!putin!] would like to see," RFE/RL reports. The official also said that while Russia's military continues to gather forces, it is suffering losses and has not achieved any of Putin's major goals.

