Pentagon: Putin two weeks behind plans in Donbas and southern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 11, 2022 3:56 am
A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said at a closed briefing for journalists on May 10 that Russia's current position is about two weeks behind schedule of "what [!putin!] would like to see," RFE/RL reports. The official also said that while Russia's military continues to gather forces, it is suffering losses and has not achieved any of Putin's major goals.