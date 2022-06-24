Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 31, 2022 8:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to data analyzed by Kyiv School of Economics, at least 1,037 western companies have left Russia. As of May 29, companies that declared a complete withdrawal from Russia had $32.5 billion in revenues and $19.9 billion in capital. More than half (50.2%) of foreign companies have already announced their withdrawal from the Russian market, 21.2% have reduced current operations and hold off new investments, but another 28.6% remain in the country.

