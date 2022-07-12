Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 9:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Serhiy Naumov, the chairman of the bank's board, the privatization of the state-owned Oschadbank has been postponed due to Russia’s full-scale invasion because "it's not a priority." Ukraine planned to start the privatization of Oschadbank by selling its 20-25% to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
