externalOne killed by Russian missile strike in Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast.

May 28, 2022 1:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, six civilians were injured as a result of the May 27 attack.

