September 1, 2022 3:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An advisor to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that only first and last-grade students "were forced" to attend homerooms on Sept. 1. Five out of 16 schools in the city that the occupying forces said were ready to open do not have roofs, Andriushchenko said.

