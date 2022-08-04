Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

Official: First Ukrainian vessel with grain reaches Turkey

August 2, 2022 9:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko, the first grain vessel that departed from Odesa Port on Aug. 1 is now entering the Bosphorus Strait.

AFP reported that the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni is due to be inspected on Aug. 3 by Ukrainian and Russian officials before heading to the Port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

According to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, 16 more loaded vessels are waiting their turn in Ukrainian ports.

The export of Ukrainian grain was resumed after Ukraine and Russia signed a UN-backed deal to unblock Black Sea ports. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok