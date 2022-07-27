Official: Ex-Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to get diplomatic job.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 19, 2022 7:26 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The appointment may happen within a week, said David Arakhamia, who heads President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament. Venediktova may become Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland, according to Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity faction. Venediktova was fired by the Verkhovna Rada on the morning of July 19.