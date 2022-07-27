The appointment may happen within a week, said David Arakhamia, who heads President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament. Venediktova may become Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland, according to Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity faction. Venediktova was fired by the Verkhovna Rada on the morning of July 19.