Official: Belarusian border guard sneaks into Ukraine to fight Russia.
July 13, 2022 3:36 pm
The border guard, who was detained on July 12 for illegally entering Ukraine, said that his goal was to join Ukraine's armed forces and fight against Russia, according to Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard. The information is currently being verified, after which a decision will be made regarding his fate, Demchenko added.