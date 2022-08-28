Occupation government: Russian air defense downs drone in Sevastopol.
August 28, 2022 10:09 pm
Mikhail Razvozzhayev, head of the Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, claimed that the drone was shot down at Cape Chersonese.
