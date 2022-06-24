No evacuation planned for Sumy Oblast on March 13.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 13, 2022 6:16 am
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the region’s governor, said they are working to ensure future evacuation routes.
This item is part of our running news digest
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the region’s governor, said they are working to ensure future evacuation routes.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.