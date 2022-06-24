Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNo evacuation planned for Sumy Oblast on March 13.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 13, 2022 6:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the region’s governor, said they are working to ensure future evacuation routes.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok