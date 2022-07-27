Minister: Meta launches free training for Ukrainian businesses
This item is part of our running news digest
July 25, 2022 1:38 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on July 25 that Meta, along with Diia.Business state platform, is launching training for Ukraine’s small and medium businesses, offering free workshops and courses on marketing, SMM, and content creation. According to Fedorov, Meta also plans to allocate $1.5 million for “advertising campaigns for Ukrainian businesses.”