Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalMinister: Meta launches free training for Ukrainian businesses

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 1:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on July 25 that Meta, along with Diia.Business state platform, is launching training for Ukraine’s small and medium businesses, offering free workshops and courses on marketing, SMM, and content creation. According to Fedorov, Meta also plans to allocate $1.5 million for “advertising campaigns for Ukrainian businesses.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok