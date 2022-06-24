Merkel believes she made the right decision to block Ukraine's NATO membership in 2008.
April 4, 2022 2:41 pm
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press secretary said that to the German Press Agency in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's criticism that Russia's atrocities in Ukraine are the result of Europe's years-long concessions to Moscow. She did not respond to Zelensky's invitation to visit Bucha to see how Ukrainians were tortured but supported international efforts to end Russia's war.