Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMerkel believes she made the right decision to block Ukraine's NATO membership in 2008.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 4, 2022 2:41 pmby Toma Istomina
Share:

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press secretary said that to the German Press Agency in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's criticism that Russia's atrocities in Ukraine are the result of Europe's years-long concessions to Moscow. She did not respond to Zelensky's invitation to visit Bucha to see how Ukrainians were tortured but supported international efforts to end Russia's war.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Toma Istomina
Author: Toma Istomina

Toma Istomina is the deputy chief editor of the Kyiv Independent. She joined the Kyiv Post in 2017, working first as a staff writer, later taking the role of Lifestyle Editor and Features Editor. During Olga Rudenko’s Chicago Booth fellowship, she was the acting Deputy Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post. Toma holds a master’s in international broadcasting from Taras Shevchenko University.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok