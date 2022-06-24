Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedvedchuk’s yacht reportedly seized in Croatia.

March 17, 2022 3:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Co-leader of the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk’s yacht, Royal Romance, was seized at the Port of Rijeka on March 16 due to sanctions imposed by the EU following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a local media outlet reported, citing its sources. Meanwhile, a yacht owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky is stuck in Norway because oil suppliers are refusing to refuel it.

