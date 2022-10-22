Media: Ukrainian troops kill 10 Iranian instructors in Russian-occupied territories.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 21, 2022 11:23 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
KAN, an Israeli radio station, cited an unnamed Ukrainian source. Iranian citizens who trained Russian troops to use Iranian-made combat drones have been killed over the past week in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and in Russian-occupied Crimea, KAN reported. Tehran has denied the accusations of supplying Russia with Shahed-136 combat drones despite abundant evidence of their use by Russian troops.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.