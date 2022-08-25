Media: Monument to Soviet soldiers dismantled in Riga
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 10:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Delfi media outlet, the authorities in Riga finished dismantling a 79-meter-tall monument to the Soviet "liberators" on Aug. 25. The decision to dismantle the monument that was installed back in the Soviet Union times was approved in May.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.