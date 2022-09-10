Mayor: Ukrainian troops fight Russian forces on outskirts of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
September 10, 2022 6:42 pm
Oleksandr Zhuravlyov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Lyman, told Suspilne television that a Ukrainian flag had not yet been raised in the town. Russian forces keep resisting the Ukrainian advance towards Lyman, he added.
