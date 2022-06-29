Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: 2 killed, 3 injured after Russian attack on Mykolaiv high-rise.

June 29, 2022 7:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported early on June 29 that a high-rise in the city has been hit - presumably by a Russian missile. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim added that two people were killed and three injured, including a rescue worker, in the attack. The rescue operation is underway. The air raid alert began sounding in the city at 3 a.m. local time and was out by 7 a.m. 

