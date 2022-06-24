Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMassive explosion heard in Mykolaiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 11, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Currently, one guard is injured,” Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim said. He added that authorities are checking if a missile hit the city.

