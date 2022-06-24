According to the council of the besieged city in Donetsk Oblast, Russia's special brigades collect and burn the bodies of murdered residents to avoid having their crimes exposed as happened in Bucha. The council said that tens of thousands of civilians may have been killed in Mariupol. "The scale of the tragedy in Mariupol the world has not seen since the times of Nazi concentration camps," mayor Vadym Boychenko said. Russians, he added, "turned our whole city into a death camp."