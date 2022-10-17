Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 11:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s plans to hold pseudo-referendums on Sept. 23-27 to annex occupied Ukrainian territories. He said that “referendums” in regions that have been bombed by Russian troops are "a signature of cynicism." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
