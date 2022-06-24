Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLuhansk Oblast Governor: Two people die due to Russian shelling, Olympus sports complex on fire.

April 18, 2022 8:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian forces fired on Zolote, killing at least two people and injuring four. In addition, Russian forces hit the recently rebuilt sports complex "Olympus," which was used to train representatives of Ukraine's Olympic team. In total, at least 15 residential buildings caught fire in the region after Russian shelling, Haidai said.

