Loud explosions reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 17, 2022 10:10 pm
Four powerful explosions were heard in Kherson on the evening of Sept. 17, Ukrainian media reported. Local residents said that black smoke was rising from the territory of a machine-building plant where a Russian military base is allegedly located.
