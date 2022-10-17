Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 17, 2022 10:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Four powerful explosions were heard in Kherson on the evening of Sept. 17, Ukrainian media reported. Local residents said that black smoke was rising from the territory of a machine-building plant where a Russian military base is allegedly located.

