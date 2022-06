Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said buses have departed from Mariupol on May 2 and they plan to pick up people in Berdyansk and Manhush on the way to Zaporizhzhia. According to the official, thousands of Mariupol residents are stuck on that road, as the Russian forces do not let them through. About 100 people were evacuated from Mariupol on May 1.