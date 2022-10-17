Liz Truss: Putin's nuclear threats will not work

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Sept. 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, in her address to the U.N. General Assembly, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons "saber-rattling" and said "this will not work," the Guardian reported on Sept. 22.

Truss has encouraged the world leaders not to make any compromises in Russia's favor, despite concerns about soaring energy prices.

"Geopolitics is entering a new era – one that requires those who believe in the founding principles of the United Nations to stand up and be counted, "said Truss.

On Sept. 21, Truss, in her joint statement with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called Russia's recently announced mobilization for the war in Ukraine "a statement of weakness."