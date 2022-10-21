Lithuania's president: Belarus fully participates in Russia's war against Ukraine

"We see movements in Belarus that prove that some of (the Russian) mobilized military are sent or are planned to be sent to fight in Ukraine through the territory of Belarus. This is clear evidence that Belarus is fully involved in this war," said Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, cited by Latvian news site Defli.

He urged to impose more sanctions against Moscow and Minsk and called Belarus "equally responsible for the consequences of this war."

"In order to completely block both the desire and the ability (of Russia and Belarus) to continue carrying out large-scale operations in Ukraine, we must move to the ninth package of sanctions," said Nauseda.