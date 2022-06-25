Lithuania suspends transit of some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad.
June 18, 2022 3:32 am
Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, governor Anton Alikhanov said on June 17. Among the goods that would be affected are building materials, cement and metal products, he said. Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Coast.