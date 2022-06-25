Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 18, 2022 3:32 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, governor Anton Alikhanov said on June 17. Among the goods that would be affected are building materials, cement and metal products, he said. Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Coast. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
