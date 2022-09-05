Kyiv most polluted city in the world due to peat fires.
September 5, 2022 1:21 pm
Fires started in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshgorod District and Brovary District, engulfing the city in heavy smoke and putting Kyiv in front of Bogota, Colombia in terms of air pollution on the morning of Sept. 5, according to the QiAir air quality index.
