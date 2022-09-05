Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 5, 2022 1:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Fires started in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshgorod District and Brovary District, engulfing the city in heavy smoke and putting Kyiv in front of Bogota, Colombia in terms of air pollution on the morning of Sept. 5, according to the QiAir air quality index. 

