July 29, 2022 10:14 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a facility in the occupied Olenivka where (the Kremlin) held Ukrainian POWs." Kuleba urged the UN to establish the circumstances of the death of captured Ukrainian soldiers and called on the international community to immediately recognize Russia as a terrorist state. At least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and 130 were injured on July 29.

