Kalush Orchestra band returns to Ukraine after Eurovision win.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 16, 2022 9:19 pm
Ukrainian rap and folk band, whose members had to obtain a special permit to leave Ukraine to participate in the contest, gave an impromptu performance of the winning song, "Stefania," to members of Ukraine's state border guard service after entering Ukraine. Later, the six-person band performed the song again with local youth. Kalush Orchestra won the contest, held in the Italian city of Turin on May 15.