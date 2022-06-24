Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalKalush Orchestra band returns to Ukraine after Eurovision win.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 16, 2022 9:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian rap and folk band, whose members had to obtain a special permit to leave Ukraine to participate in the contest, gave an impromptu performance of the winning song, "Stefania," to members of Ukraine's state border guard service after entering Ukraine. Later, the six-person band performed the song again with local youth. Kalush Orchestra won the contest, held in the Italian city of Turin on May 15.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok