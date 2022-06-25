Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalJohnson says increasing cost of living in UK ‘should not be reason to abandon support for Ukraine’

June 9, 2022 7:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Although Russia’s war has driven up prices in the U.K., abandoning Ukraine would be “morally repugnant” and would "encourage” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “(Putin) would be able to continue to twist the knife in the wound, the crocodile would simply come back for more and he would be able to claim that his aggression and his violence had paid off,” Johnson said as quoted by The Guardian.

