U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Bloomberg that more military support for Ukraine is needed, including providing multiple launch rocket systems. He added that Russia is making slow but "palpable" progress in the Donbas. "What they (Ukrainian military) need now is the type of rocketry, MLRS, that will enable them to defend themselves against this very brutal Russian artillery, and that's where the world needs to go now," he said. Johnson also warned against negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparing him to a crocodile.