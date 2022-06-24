Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalJapan to revoke Russia's 'most favored nation' status

March 16, 2022 6:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following in the footsteps of the U.S. and European nations, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country will revoke Russia's special trade status to punish Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine.

The measure will mean higher tariffs on Russian products. To hold Russia accountable for its "irrational and inhumane" onslaught, Kishida announced that Japan will also unleash a new round of sanctions by imposing more asset freeze sanctions targeting elites and oligarchs close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

