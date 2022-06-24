Italy seizes $700 million superyacht allegedly linked to Putin.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 7, 2022 2:43 am
Italian authorities have detained the Scheherazade yacht, the owner of which they say has “significant economic and business links” to “prominent elements of the Russian government,” on May 6. The 459-feet yacht is docked at the western Italian port of Marina di Carrara. The move is part of a wider crackdown by the West on assets owned by Russian oligarchs and government officials.