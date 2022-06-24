Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an interview with Corriere Della Serra, said he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a ceasefire, yet Putin told him that the “time hasn’t come yet.” Draghi said his phone call was days before the world learned about Russian war crimes in Bucha. "I am beginning to think that those who say that it is useless to talk to him (Putin) and that it’s just a waste of time are right,” said Draghi.