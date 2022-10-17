Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Ukrainian forces likely to encircle, capture Lyman within 3 days

October 1, 2022 10:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces continued to withdraw from positions around Lyman, as Ukrainian forces continued to envelop Russian troops in the area, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Sept. 30.

"Many military bloggers claimed that the Russian withdrawal from Lyman resembles the chaotic retreat from Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, in its poor coordination and lack of artillery support," the ISW wrote.

U.K.'s Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 23 that Ukraine's Armed Forces had managed to secure bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil River, which Russian troops tried to integrate into "a consolidated defensive line" after their withdrawals from Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian troops have been occupying Lyman in Donetsk Oblast since May.

