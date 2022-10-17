Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Ukraine's military assault Lyman, secure bridgeheads on east bank of Oskil

September 23, 2022 10:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Armed Forces have managed to secure bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil River, which Russian troops tried to integrate into "a consolidated defensive line" after their withdrawals from Kharkiv Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 23.

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's forces assault the town of Lyman, which was occupied by Russia in May, according to the report.

"The battlefield situation remains complex, but Ukraine is now putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims," wrote the ministry.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok