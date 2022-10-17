UK intelligence: Ukraine's military assault Lyman, secure bridgeheads on east bank of Oskil

Ukraine's Armed Forces have managed to secure bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil River, which Russian troops tried to integrate into "a consolidated defensive line" after their withdrawals from Kharkiv Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 23.

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's forces assault the town of Lyman, which was occupied by Russia in May, according to the report.

"The battlefield situation remains complex, but Ukraine is now putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims," wrote the ministry.