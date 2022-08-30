Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalISW: Russian forces attempt limited ground assaults

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 8:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian military attempted limited assaults around Donetsk city, Siversk, Slovyansk, Bakhmut, and the northwestern Kherson Oblast, but failed to advance. The U.S. think tank also reported that Russia continues efforts of covert mobilization as it struggles to achieve the required manpower.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok