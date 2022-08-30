ISW: Russian forces attempt limited ground assaults
August 30, 2022 8:55 am
According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian military attempted limited assaults around Donetsk city, Siversk, Slovyansk, Bakhmut, and the northwestern Kherson Oblast, but failed to advance. The U.S. think tank also reported that Russia continues efforts of covert mobilization as it struggles to achieve the required manpower.
