Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, June 30, 2022

externalIntelligence: Сampaign conducted in Transnistria to recruit men for Russian Armed Forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 30, 2022 8:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a campaign is ongoing in the Russian-controlled Transnistria region of Moldova with a goal of convincing men to sign a contract with the Russian military. Also, the Tiraspol Military Enrollment Office has initiated conscripting individuals who had graduated from university training courses and were enlisted as reserve commissioned officers.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok