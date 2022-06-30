Intelligence: Сampaign conducted in Transnistria to recruit men for Russian Armed Forces.
June 30, 2022 8:03 pm
According to Ukrainian intelligence, a campaign is ongoing in the Russian-controlled Transnistria region of Moldova with a goal of convincing men to sign a contract with the Russian military. Also, the Tiraspol Military Enrollment Office has initiated conscripting individuals who had graduated from university training courses and were enlisted as reserve commissioned officers.