Intelligence: Probability of Russia striking Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons is ‘very high'.
September 29, 2022 10:19 pm
“They will likely target places along the frontlines with lots of personnel and equipment, key command centers, and critical infrastructure,” Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, told The Guardian. “In order to stop them, we need not just more anti-aircraft systems but anti-rocket systems.” Tactical nuclear weapons are approximately 100 times more powerful than the missiles that Russia has used against Ukraine so far, according to Skibitsky.
