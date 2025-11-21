Zelensky appears to hold on to embattled chief of staff Yermak, faces weakened grip on parliament as a result

President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff (L), at UN headquarters in New York City, U.S. on Sept. 23, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky's hold over parliament has apparently weakened following a major corruption scandal that hit close to the president.

The president's meeting with his parliamentary faction on Nov. 20, which could have gone either way, ended up without any result, according to lawmakers present at the meeting.

Hours before the meeting, reports began to emerge that the president would not oust his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, despite growing calls from lawmakers to do so.

Around 10 pro-government lawmakers have allegedly signed an open letter urging the president to restore the parliament's authority and the power of the cabinet of ministers, long overshadowed by the President's Office. Many have placed the blame for the recent scandal on Yermak.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a lawmaker from the Servant of the People, said on Nov. 18 that Yermak's resignation "would definitely bring down this certain agitation around the government because it is no secret that the government was formed mainly after certain candidates were approved in the President's Office."

During the meeting with lawmakers, Zelensky was accompanied by Yermak, who remained mostly silent, according to those present at the closed-door meeting.

A Servant of the People party lawmaker told the Kyiv Independent that Zelensky made it clear: for now, Yermak is staying in his position.

"(The president) tried to dodge the question. It was clear that the issue (of Yermak's dismissal) was unpleasant for him… He tried to say it in a way that doesn't offend him," the lawmaker said.

"(Yermak) carries out the president's orders, he's the president's right-hand man. And who would want to cut off their own right hand? "the lawmaker continued. "It's convenient for him: Yermak absorbs the negativity. And if he removes him, then who will they start criticizing?"

A day prior, some pro-government lawmakers called for a government of national unity that would include members of the opposition.

Even though tensions were high and lawmakers had seemed poised to take a firm stance the day before, the meeting boiled down to "veiled sharp questions met with abstract replies," according to the source.

"The main takeaway is that everything stays as it is. No changes, "they told the Kyiv Independent.

In contrast to Zelensky's previous meeting with his parliament faction in September, this gathering saw a greater number of lawmakers, led by faction head David Arakhamia. The meeting also included the prime minister, the speaker of the parliament, and his deputy.

"It didn't feel like a united team, "the source said. "There was this odd sense of awkwardness. Everyone seemed afraid to say anything extra or out of line."

The scandal is unfolding amid an increasingly difficult situation on the battlefield and a new U.S. push to force an unfavorable peace deal upon Ukraine.

After the meeting, Zelensky said that a wartime parliament "must be functioning," and the primary task for everyone is a "constructive diplomatic process with the United States and all partners."

Whether Zelensky can maintain control over the parliament now remains uncertain.

Winning a majority of seats during the 2019 parliament elections, over time, the party began to struggle to secure enough votes to pass legislation.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine faced a parliamentary crisis, fueled by a growing number of lawmakers resigning or leaving the governing faction.

The recent scandal has reportedly led some lawmakers to consider leaving the governing party, further complicating efforts to gather votes. Despite still holding 229 seats, the party often struggles to reach the 226 required votes, seeking help from independents and formerly pro-Russian lawmakers to pass most bills.

"The most realistic indicator will be the votes. We will see how people vote or don't vote. It could be a disaster, including for (faction head) Arakhamia," the source said. "It will be very difficult for him to gather enough votes… He has a clear task — to preserve the faction."