The Washington-based think tank said in an update on June 5, that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct limited and localized but successful counterattacks against Russian positions throughout Ukraine, including retaking large areas of Luhansk Oblast's Sievierodonetsk where Russia has concentrated the majority of its forces. The institute predicts that Ukrainian counteroffensive pressure will likely continue to draw the attention of Russian forces to Luhansk Oblast, leaving Russian defensive efforts vulnerable in Kharkiv Oblast and along the southern front lines.