Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Ukraine’s ability to attack Russian troops in Sievierodonetsk suggests Moscow’s declining combat power.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 6, 2022 6:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Washington-based think tank said in an update on June 5, that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct limited and localized but successful counterattacks against Russian positions throughout Ukraine, including retaking large areas of Luhansk Oblast's Sievierodonetsk where Russia has concentrated the majority of its forces. The institute predicts that Ukrainian counteroffensive pressure will likely continue to draw the attention of Russian forces to Luhansk Oblast, leaving Russian defensive efforts vulnerable in Kharkiv Oblast and along the southern front lines.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok