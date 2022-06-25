Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia makes ‘marginal gains’ near Sievierodonetsk, stall offensives elsewhere.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 19, 2022 1:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on June 18 that Russian forces are likely dealing with “mounting losses and troop and equipment degradation,” including challenges with troop morale and discipline. This may slow down progress in other axes of advance. Russian forces are also reportedly trying to repel Ukrainian forces from artillery range of railway networks near Kharkiv, which are used to supply Russian advances towards Sloviansk.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok