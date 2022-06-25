Institute for the Study of War: Russia makes ‘marginal gains’ near Sievierodonetsk, stall offensives elsewhere.
June 19, 2022 1:49 am
The U.S. think tank reported on June 18 that Russian forces are likely dealing with “mounting losses and troop and equipment degradation,” including challenges with troop morale and discipline. This may slow down progress in other axes of advance. Russian forces are also reportedly trying to repel Ukrainian forces from artillery range of railway networks near Kharkiv, which are used to supply Russian advances towards Sloviansk.